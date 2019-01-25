The action packed teaser for Salman Khan’s movie Bharat has been revealed

Salman Khan is back. After a long wait and much anticipation, the first teaser of Salman Khan’s upcoming film Bharat was unveiled on Friday.

The teaser starts with a scene of an overcrowded train at a railway station in Pakistan, referring to Partition. In the voice over, Salman says that he was named Bharat by his father, after his country. Therefore, he doesn’t place any importance on questions about his caste, creed or religion.

In the teaser, Salman can be seen playing several professions. In the one-and-a-half-minute teaser, we see Salman as a daredevil motorcyclist performing exhilarating stunts, a mine worker, a navy officer and an aging boxer.

The film also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role. However, the teaser doesn’t feature her or Disha Patani, the other actress in Bharat.

The film marks Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman’s third collaboration after Sultan (2016) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).

The film based on the Korean war drama An Ode To My Father also stars Tabu, Jackie Shroff and Aasif Sheikh. Bharat is slated for an Eid 2019 release.