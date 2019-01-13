Taimur Ali Khan gives Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh a run for their money

Taimur Ali Khan seems to be setting some serious fashion goals at such a young age.

The junior Pataudi just slayed the airport look. He was clicked at the Mumbai airport upon his return from Europe and he instantly won the internet.

Khan, who is the son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, donned a classic Adidas Originals ‘little kids superstar’ tracksuit in burgundy colour and he finished off the look with white sneakers.

Alia Bhatt was spotted in a similar tracksuit at the airport last year. Looking back, it seems that she failed to match Taimur’s swag.

Ranveer Singh wore a similar red tracksuit to the season 2 launch party of TV drama, 24 which stars his uncle Anil Kapoor. However, he didn’t half as sporty as Taimur.