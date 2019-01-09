Sultan Rahi remembered on his 22nd death anniversary

Sultan Rahi started his film career in 1959 as an extra in the Baghi and in 1975 he became an action icon for lovers of Punjabi films.Some of his mega hits include Maula Jatt, Sher Khan, Chan Veryam, Kaley Chore, Godfather, Basheeraa and Wehsi Gujjar.He remained the most popular Punjabi film hero during the 1970s and 1980s. During his professional career, he appeared in more than 850 Punjabi and Urdu-language flicks and was named in the Guinness Book of Records as the most prolific actor. His films were marked with diamond, platinum and silver jubilee awards.The actor was murdered in 1996 while travelling from Lahore to Islamabad by robbers who tried to rob him and his friends. He was 58 years old at the time of his death.