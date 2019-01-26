Suits cancelled following Meghan Markle’s exit

The broadcaster of Suits, USA Network, has announced that the show has been renewed for the ninth time and this is going to be the final season.

The news comes after the series lost two of its original stars – Megan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, and Patrick J. Adams – at the end of season seven. Markle’s royal wedding led to her departure from the hit American series. Because of her disappearance, her onscreen love interest Mike Ross also had to leave.

The final episode of the season saw Rachel and Mike finally tie the knot, before leaving for Seattle.

While no specific reason for the show’s axing has been given, many are speculating that Suits struggled to find its stability after Meghan and Patrick’s departure.

According to reports, season eight averaged at 1.2 million viewers, a drop of 100,000 from season seven. However, viewing figures have been slowly declining since the start of the show; the first series aired with an average of 4.6 million viewers in 2011.

Suits has become the latest network-defining scripted series to wrap this year, joining heavyweights including Game of Thrones, Orange Is the New Black, Veep and Big Bang Theory, among others. The final round of 10 episodes of Suits will air sometime in 2019.