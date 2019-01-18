Sophie Turner was not allowed to wash her hair while filming Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner said that she was not allowed to wash her hair during filming.

She plays the role of Sansa Stark, the eldest daughter and second child of Lady Catelyn and Lord Eddard Stark. Turner is a natural blonde, but has been getting her hair dyed red for the role since the series began in 2011.

In an interview with InStyle, she revealed that the producers banned her from washing her hair. “Well, for the first few seasons I was allowed to wash my hair because I was an aristocratic young girl. Towards season 5 they started asking me to not wash my hair and it was really disgusting,” she said. “Now I wear I wig so I can wash my hair whenever I want, which is nice. But yes, for a couple of years I was living with pretty greasy hair.”

Not only was this process “really itchy,” but Turner revealed that the snow machines would get “little snow paper particles” stuck in her already-greasy hair. “It was disgusting,” she added.

Throughout the series, Sansa Stark has rocked many hairstyles. From her mother’s classic Winterfell look to copying the Queen’s style in King’s Landing, it took a while for the character to come into her own. “She created her own identity in season 7 and that kind of runs through to season 8. She’s chosen how she wants her hair to be, and she’s finally the leader and influencer instead of being influenced by everyone else,” Turner said.

The final season of the show will premiere on April 14.