Social media pays tribute to Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali after her death

January 26, 2019

There has been an out pour of love for Pakistani-American Top Chef contestant Fatima Ali after she lost her battle with cancer on Friday.

From Ali’s fellow contestants from the 15th season of the Bravo competition show to Pakistani politicians, the young chef’s fans have been posting photos and memories of their time with Ali on social media.

The 29-year-old was first diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer in 2017. She went into surgery to remove a tumour in her shoulder bone and had updated her fans that she was “technically cancer-free” in last July. But in October, through an emotional essay for Bon Appetit, Ali revealed that her cancer was back “with a vengeance.”

Padma Lakshmi, the host of Top Chef, shared her condolences and said she would be cancelling her Facebook Live  “due to personal reasons” and many of her followers offered their condolences.

Jeremy McLellan, who is an American stand-up comedian and a self-proclaimed ambassador of ‘Pindi Boyz’ also shared a tweet in memory of Ali.

Pakistani politicians also shared notes on social media in her memory.

 
 
 

