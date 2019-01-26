Social media pays tribute to Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali after her death

There has been an out pour of love for Pakistani-American Top Chef contestant Fatima Ali after she lost her battle with cancer on Friday.

From Ali’s fellow contestants from the 15th season of the Bravo competition show to Pakistani politicians, the young chef’s fans have been posting photos and memories of their time with Ali on social media.

The 29-year-old was first diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer in 2017. She went into surgery to remove a tumour in her shoulder bone and had updated her fans that she was “technically cancer-free” in last July. But in October, through an emotional essay for Bon Appetit, Ali revealed that her cancer was back “with a vengeance.”

Padma Lakshmi, the host of Top Chef, shared her condolences and said she would be cancelling her Facebook Live “due to personal reasons” and many of her followers offered their condolences.

Goodbye lil’ sis. One of our brightest stars has fallen from the sky…. I have no words, but here are some of hers: “I dream of being better. I dream of being myself again, but I know I’ll never quite be the same, and that’s okay. I look forward to meeting that woman one day.” pic.twitter.com/JThpUIbtk7 — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) January 26, 2019

An amazing and inspirational young woman. Rest in peace @cheffati 💔 My love and prayers are with your family – Pakistani Top Chef contestant Fatima Ali loses battle against cancer – Pakistan – https://t.co/NBaVkg5YBe https://t.co/dLlNbp2Qui — Ayesha Tammy Haq (@tammyhaq) January 25, 2019

Fatima Ali, the 29-year-old Pakistani-American celebrity chef, has passed away from cancer. I wrote about her some years ago. She’d hoped to launch kitchens in #Pakistan that serve cheap and organic food to the poor. What a tragic loss-gone way too soon. https://t.co/NQ5ssaVSx2 — Michael Kugelman (@MichaelKugelman) January 26, 2019

Jeremy McLellan, who is an American stand-up comedian and a self-proclaimed ambassador of ‘Pindi Boyz’ also shared a tweet in memory of Ali.

RIP Fatima Ali, Pakistan’s “Top Chef,” who died today after a long battle with cancer. We belong to God and to Him we shall return. pic.twitter.com/fwqJN0VRHj — Jeremy McLellan (@JeremyMcLellan) January 25, 2019

Pakistani politicians also shared notes on social media in her memory.

Chef Fatima Ali, who competed on Season 15 of Bravo’s Top Chef, has died at the age of 29 following a battle with cancer. إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ

May Allah grant her highest rank in Jannah. Ameen pic.twitter.com/pYDCTHFbC3 — Hina Butt (@hinaparvezbutt) January 25, 2019