Shaniera Akram steals hearts with a sweet birthday wish for her son Akbar

Shaniera Akram, the wife of former left-arm fast bowler and Pakistan cricket captain Wasim Akram, took to Instagram on Monday to share her love for her son Akbar on his 18th birthday.

Although Shaniera may not be the biological mother of Wasim Akram’s son Akbar, however, her love for him is heart-melting.

Shaniera shared a selfie of her with son and said he has been one of the best things to ever happen to her and her whole life changed since she met him. She hopes that she has proven to be a good mother.

Shaniera and Wasim Akram have a daughter together, who was born in 2014. Wasim has two sons, Taimur and Akbar, from his first wife Huma, who died in October 2009.