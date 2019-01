Sara Ali Khan has finally spoken out about her relationship with the grandson of former Indian minister Sushil Kumar Shinde and said that she did once date Veer Pahariya.

“He is the only one I have dated,” Bollywood Life quoted the Simmba actress as saying. “I have had no other boyfriends in my life.”

Sara and Veer and have parted ways but the actress said he didn’t break her heart. “Hasn’t happened. My heart has not broken. It is all good, I promise.”