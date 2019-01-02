Sania Mirza thinks Shoaib Malik sleeps more peacefully than a baby

January 2, 2019

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who is also the wife of cricketer Shoaib Malik, is currently on a break from her professional life after the birth of her son Izhaan. During her break she decided to share yet another adorable picture of her family on Instagram. 

While thanking the Almighty for blessing her with a beautiful son in 2018, the 32-year old posted a picture of her gazing down lovingly at Izhaan while Malik slumbers on.

“This past year I have so much to be thankful for. My greatest gift Izhaan. PS- This coming year I don’t want to sleep like a baby – just want to sleep like Shoaib Malik,” she wrote in her caption.

Malik and Mirza got married in 2010 and announced their pregnancy in April 2018. Mirza delivered their baby boy at Rainbow Hospital in Hyderabad, India on October 30. They named the boy Izhaan, which means God’s gift. The news was shared online by the father.

 
 


