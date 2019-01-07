Sandra Oh becomes first Asian woman to take home Best Actress in a TV Drama in 40 years

Sandra Oh won the Best Actress in a TV Drama award at the Golden Globes, becoming the first Asian woman to win in that category in almost 40 years.

Oh thanked her fellow actors on the BBC America drama Killing Eve, as well as her parents who were in the audience cheering her on. Oh, whose parents are Korean-Canadian immigrants, thanked them in Korean and bowed to them.

“I’m so grateful,” she said. She is the first Asian woman to take home the award since Yoko Shimada first won in 1980 for her role in Shogun.

Oh’s win for her role in the BBC America drama was the actor’s second Golden Globe prize, having won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film in 2006 for her role in Grey’s Anatomy.

Her win added to her history-making night when she also became the first Asian woman to host the Golden Globes.

Last year, Oh became the first Asian woman in history to earn an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, though she lost to The Crown’s Claire Foy.