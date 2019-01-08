Salman Khan’s father reveals how the actor used to pass exams

January 8, 2019

Photo: AFP

Salman Khan’s bad boy reputation precedes him, and it’s not something he’s earned only after joining films. Turns out, the actor was quite mischievous even in his school days.

In a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Salman’s father Salim Khan revealed that the actor and his brothers used to obtain leaked papers to help pass exams.

“A man named Ganesh used to visit our house and the treatment he used to get made me wonder who the person is getting more respect in my house than me. So, I thought of finding out more about this person,” said Salim Khan on the show.

“Then I got to know that he was the one who got leaked examination papers for my sons.”

 

While we all are left in eagerness that did Salman confessed or not, but the episode is set to release soon.

On the professional front, Salman is presently busy with the shooting of his upcoming movie Bharat.

 
 


