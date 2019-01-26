Roman Reigns and The Rock will appear in a Fast and Furious spin-off together

January 26, 2019

Photo: The Rock/Instagram

WWE superstar Roman Reigns will be appearing in Hobbs & Shaw, a spin-off  of the Fast and Furious franchise, along with his cousin Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

According to WWE, the film will focus on the exploits of The Rock as government agent Luke Hobbs – his character in the Fast and Furious series.

Reigns will be playing Hobb’s brother, Johnson announced on Instagram.

Reigns, a four-time WWE champion, is currently on leave from the wrestling company as he is battling leukemia.

The film is expected to be released in August.

 
 
 

