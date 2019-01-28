Rishi Kapoor finally opens up about his health

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who has been undergoing treatment in New York for the past few months, has finally opened up about his health.

When the news broke out about his treatment, speculations about him suffering from cancer started doing the rounds. His brother, actor Randhir Kapoor, rubbished these talks in an interview with Hindustan Times.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he said that he is undergoing treatment and that he will recover soon.

“My treatment is on, hopefully, I will recover soon and God willing I will return. The procedure is long and tedious and one needs immense patience which unfortunately is not one of my virtue,” he said.

He remarked that he has been taking a much-needed break from films. Even though he hoped to return to work soon, he said he would certainly not rush into things.

If all goes well, Rishi Kapoor should be home by April.

In September 2018, Rishi Kapoor said he was taking a break from work and going to the US for the treatment of an unspecified disease.

Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus”of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 29, 2018

On the work front, Rishi was last seen in Leena Yadav’s Rajma Chawal, which revolved around an old father trying to use social media to reconnect with his estranged son. The film was released on global streaming giant Netflix on November 30, last year.