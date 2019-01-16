Rihanna files massive lawsuit against her father in Fenty trademark dispute

Singer Rihanna has taken her father to court in the US, accusing him of exploiting her name to further his entertainment business.

The singer, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, filed a lawsuit against her father Ronald Fenty on Tuesday, Variety reported.

Rihanna accused her father of having ignored several requests not to seek to conduct business on her behalf, according to the website.

Rihanna claims her dad and his business partner have “appallingly and fraudulently misrepresented to third parties and the public that their company, Fenty Entertainment, is affiliated with Rihanna and has the authority to act on her behalf.”

As a result, Rihanna alleges that her dad has “used these lies in a fraudulent effort to solicit millions of dollars from unsuspecting third parties in exchange for the false promise that they were authorised to act on Rihanna’s behalf and/or that Rihanna would perform at various locations throughout the world.”

The 30-year-old singer says in the lawsuit that she has only used the name for her cosmetics brand and other businesses since 2012.

Fenty Entertainment, which advertises itself as a talent and production company, was founded in 2017.

This lawsuit is put forward by Rihanna to protect her brand’s name, reputation, goodwill and privacy. Rihanna and her legal team are hoping for a jury trial.