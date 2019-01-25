Resident Evil is being turned into a television series

Resident Evil is headed to television.

Netflix is teaming up with German production company Constantin Film to develop a live-action series of the franchise, reported Deadline.

The show is reportedly set to expand the existing mythology from the film series. It will follow the aftermath of the ‘T-virus’ outbreak that spread throughout the world.

The Resident Evil film franchise, launched in 2002, consists of six movies to date. The franchise has earned $1.2 billion worldwide.

Paul WS Anderson was behind the movie series, which starred Milla Jovovich. The last movie, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, was released in 2016.