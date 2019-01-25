Resident Evil is being turned into a television series

January 25, 2019

Photo: Resident Evil

Resident Evil is headed to television.

Netflix is teaming up with German production company Constantin Film to develop a live-action series of the franchise, reported Deadline.

The show is reportedly set to expand the existing mythology from the film series. It will follow the aftermath of the ‘T-virus’ outbreak that spread throughout the world.

The Resident Evil film franchise, launched in 2002, consists of six movies to date. The franchise has earned $1.2 billion worldwide.

Paul WS Anderson was behind the movie series, which starred Milla Jovovich. The last movie, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, was released in 2016.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Share what you’re watching on Netflix with new Instagram stories feature

January 23, 2019 9:05 am

Netflix is being sued for $25m over Black Mirror trademark infringement

January 12, 2019 9:42 am

Netflix is begging people to stop hurting themselves by doing the Bird Box Challenge

January 3, 2019 11:26 am

Frank Castle is back to work in Punisher season two teaser

January 2, 2019 10:28 pm

Netflix announces Stranger Things’ season 3 release date with a mysterious video

January 2, 2019 11:04 am

Netflix drops satire show critical of Saudi Arabia

January 1, 2019 10:52 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.