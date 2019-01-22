Ranveer Singh raps new song ‘Mere Gully Mein’

After treating the public with the energetic song Apna Time Aayega, the makers of Gully Boy unveiled a second song, Mere Gully Mein, on Tuesday.

The track is a remix of Divine and Naezy’s breakout single of the same name. The track has been sung by Ranveer Singh, Divine & Naezy.

Gully Boy is reportedly inspired by the lives of the rappers, who broke onto the scene with the viral, DIY-style music video for Meri Gully Mein. The music video introduced fans to the idea of ‘gully rap’ and propelled Divine and Naezy – both Bombay rappers – into the limelight.

It’s good to see some original songs in a Hindi film at a time when most films recreate and rehash old tracks.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vijay Raaz, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Verma, among others, Gully Boy is directed by Zoya Akhtar.

It will hit the theatres on February 14.