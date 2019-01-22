Ranveer Singh raps new song ‘Mere Gully Mein’

January 22, 2019

After treating the public with the energetic song Apna Time Aayega, the makers of Gully Boy unveiled a second song, Mere Gully Mein, on Tuesday.

The track is a remix of Divine and Naezy’s breakout single of the same name. The track has been sung by Ranveer Singh, Divine & Naezy.

Gully Boy is reportedly inspired by the lives of the rappers, who broke onto the scene with the viral, DIY-style music video for Meri Gully Mein. The music video introduced fans to the idea of ‘gully rap’ and propelled Divine and Naezy – both Bombay rappers – into the limelight.

Related: Lyari Underground is back with their new single ‘Rap-e-Badshah’

It’s good to see some original songs in a Hindi film at a time when most films recreate and rehash old tracks.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vijay Raaz, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Verma, among others, Gully Boy is directed by Zoya Akhtar.

It will hit the theatres on February 14.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Alia Bhatt shares a heartfelt note as she wraps up the shoot for Kalank

January 21, 2019 11:56 am

Find out why Ranveer Singh moved into Deepika’s house after they got married

January 20, 2019 11:44 am

Taimur Ali Khan gives Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh a run for their money

January 13, 2019 6:27 pm

Gully Boy trailer proves that rap is the new rock ‘n roll

January 9, 2019 8:14 pm

Deepika Padukone launches her website on her birthday

January 6, 2019 3:54 pm

Alia Bhatt fell in love with Ranbir Kapoor when she was just 11 years old

January 4, 2019 7:10 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.