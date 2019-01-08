Rakesh Roshan diagnosed with throat cancer, reveals son Hrithik

Rakesh Roshan is battling early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat and is all set to undergo surgery.

Actor Hrithik Roshan revealed his father’s condition in a post on Instagram.

“Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldnt miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know. Got diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him. .Love you Dad,” the actor wrote.

Rakesh is a Bollywood actor-turned-director, who has delivered multiple hits, including Koi Mil Gaya and Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai.

In July 2018, Hrithik’s sister Sunaina Roshan penned down a blog post on battling cancer.

Bollywood stars Irrfan Khan and Sonali Bendre are also undergoing treatment for cancer.