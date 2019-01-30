Rahat Fateh Ali Khan issued show-cause notice in foreign exchange violation case

Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was issued a show-cause notice on Wednesday by India’s Enforcement Directorate for alleged foreign exchange violation. He has been accused of carrying foreign currency beyond the allowed amount.

Khan has been accused of foreign exchange violation amounting to INR20 million. The singer has been asked to reply to the Enforcement Directorate notice within 45 days.

The case against the singer goes back to 2014 when the agency started an investigation against him under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The singer was caught by officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence at the Delhi airport in 2011 for allegedly carrying an undeclared amount of $124,000. However, the singer has denied any wrongdoing and clarified that he was carrying the cash because he was travelling with a group.