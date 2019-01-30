Priyanka Chopra is working with an Oscar-winning director on her fourth Hollywood project

January 30, 2019

Photo: Youtube

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has signed another Hollywood project, she confirmed on the latest episode of the Ellen Degeneres show.

Chopra will play late spiritual leader Osho’s disciple, Ma Anand Sheela, in her next Hollywood movie, she announced.

The movie will be directed by Oscar-winning director Barry Levinson.

Chopra told Ellen that she is partnering with Levinson on the project, calling him an “iconic American director”.

The feature film is based on the Netflix documentary Wild, Wild Country.

The original Netflix series revealed details about the lives of controversial Indian spiritual guru Bhagwan Rajneesh, aka Osho, his assistant Ma Anand Sheela and the followers they amassed in the Rajneeshpuram community in 1980s Oregon.

“We’re developing it as the character of Sheela, who was this guru who originated from India, his right-hand woman. And she was just devious and created a whole cult in America, brought people here,” Chopra said.

 
 
 

