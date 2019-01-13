Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are living their best lives in the Caribbean Islands

January 13, 2019

One of the biggest weddings of 2018 was that of Bollywood (and now Hollywood) sweetheart Priyanka Chopra and Jo Bro Nick Jonas. After their multiple lavish receptions in India, the couple are now in vacation mode. 

After spending Christmas in London and ringing in the New Year in Switzerland, Nickyanka (or Prick as Priyanka fondly calls them) is now spending some quality time in the Caribbean.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her perfect honeymoon with Nick, posting a picture in which they seem lost in each other’s eyes.

She captioned the picture, “And then… there was only him…” followed by a heart-eyes emoticon.

Everyone knows how stressful weddings can be and now the couple finally has a chance to relax and enjoy a honeymoon.

 
 


