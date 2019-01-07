PEMRA bans Discovery’s Naked and Afraid for being ‘obscene and vulgar’

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has banned the airing of Discovery channel’s programme Naked and Afraid in Pakistan for being “obscene” and “vulgar”.

“PEMRA is continuously receiving complaints and wrath from [the] general public and [the] civil society on the content which is in violation of laws,” PEMRA said in a press release on Monday.

PEMRA prohibits programme titled “Naked and Afraid” on Discovery pic.twitter.com/TsQoUwFyFq — Report PEMRA (@reportpemra) January 7, 2019

The electronic media regulator said that it has prohibited airing of Discovery channel’s show under Section 27 of PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007 and 2018 with immediate effect. The Section bars license-holders from “airing of any indecent, obscene or pornographic content”.