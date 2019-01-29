Parineeti Chopra reveals Nick Jonas gave diamond rings to bridesmaids as ‘joota chupai’ gift

Indian actor Parineeti Chopra recently revealed that when she and the other bridesmaids demanded cash from Nick Jonas in exchange for his shoes during NickYanka’s wedding, the singer surprised the girls by giving a diamond ring to each of them.

The bridesmaids included actor Sophie Turner, businesswoman Isha Ambani and Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma.

Parineeti shared the information on Neha Dhupia’s talk show, along with best friend Sania Mirza.“He is the best,” Parineeti said about Nick.

Related: Why did Parineeti Chopra ask Nick Jonas for $5 million?

Priyanka and Nick got married on December 1 and 2 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. After two wedding ceremonies and three receptions in India, Priyanka and Nick threw a wedding reception in the US on January 28.