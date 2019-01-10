Pakistani film ‘Rani’ to premiere at the KLF in March

Rani, a Pakistani short film starring transgender model and activist Kami Sid, will be premiering on March 3 at the 10th Karachi Literature Festival, confirmed GrayScale CEO Akbar Allana on Thursday.

An American-Pakistani co-production, the film tells the story of a Pakistani transgender woman who sets out to take care of an abandoned baby.

It has been shot on the streets of Karachi and produced by GrayScale and Rizvilia Productions. Written and directed by Hammad Rizvi, the film stars Sid, Maaz Khan and Hina Pathani.

Multiple screenings will be held at universities and cultural centres in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad after the KLF premiere, according to Allana. The screening at KLF will be followed by a panel discussion with Sid, Rizvi and Allana.

Rani won the Outstanding Writer Award at the prestigious NBC Universal Short Film Festival in Los Angeles last year.

It previously also won the Fox Inclusion Award at Outfest LA and has screened at numerous festivals, including the Newport Beach Film Festival, Rhode Island International Film Festival, New York Asian American Film Festival and Seattle Tasveer.

The lead actress, Sid, said the film is about the real life struggles of a transgender person and what they have to go through.

“Transgender people should also be given opportunities to work in the film and drama industry,” the actor said. “They should be given work on their merit.”