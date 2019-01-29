Pakistani celebrities pour in support for fellow colleague battling depression

January 29, 2019

Photo: AFP

A Pakistani singer and actor, A*, opened up early Tuesday about suffering from depression in a now-deleted post on social media.

“Depression is all set to kill me soon, just wanted to say thanks to the people who caused it,” A posted.

In an admirable reaction, just as A opened up about the depression, several people including celebrities reached out to extend support and help A get through a difficult time.

Celebrities, including Mansha Pasha, Osman Khalid Butt, Sofia Khan, Ayesha Omar, Natasha Baig, Tooba Siddiqui, Anoushey Ashraf and Mathira amongst other media persons commented on the post to offer their support.

Actor Ayesha Omer also suggested listening to Surah Rehman in times of helplessness.

Actor Mansha Pasha also reached out to check on A’s well-being.

*The name of the celebrity has been withheld to protect privacy

 

 
 
 

