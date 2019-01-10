Oscars 2019 to go on without a host for the first time in 30 years

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is doing something that hasn’t been done in last 30 years.

With only six weeks until the show takes place live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. This looming deadline has the producers ‘scrambling’ to find A-listers willing to take part in the star-studded show.

According to Variety, the 91st Annual Academy Awards will have no host, since the organisation appears to have given up on finding a star to take on the role. The entertainment news site reports that the Oscars will instead recruit stars for various segments in place of “one marquee name to kick things off in a monologue filled with Trump zingers.”

Plans could certainly change, especially if a huge star somehow materialises and wants the hosting gig, but Variety says the idea of Hart returning is “100% dead.”

This has only happened one time before, so it’s certainly a major shakeup for the high-profile show. The last time the Oscars went without a host was in 1989. Though, coincidentally, changes had already been in the works to de-emphasize a single host this year anyway, even before the Academy found itself in this position. The changes include shaving the runtime to three hours and cutting less prominent award categories from the live show.