Oscars 2019: Black Panther becomes first superhero movie to be nominated for best picture

January 23, 2019

Marvel’s Black Panther has made yet another record. It has become the first superhero movie to be nominated for the Academy Awards.  

The superhero film directed by Ryan Coogler has been hailed as a breakthrough for representation in Hollywood and smashed box-office records last year.

Black Panther was nominated alongside BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, Green Book, Roma, A Star Is Born and Vice.

The nominations suggest that the Academy’s push to diversify its voting body is yielding results.

Superhero films for the longest time have missed out on the honour for any number of reasons, like the academy patronizingly not seeing them as “quality” films, perhaps. With a voting contingent becoming younger and more diverse and superhero projects taking up more breathing room in pop culture, it was only a matter of time.

Black Panther has secured six other nominations, including Best Costume Design, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, and Best Production Design.

 
 
 

