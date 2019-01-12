Nowshera’s incredible sinking mosque

This is a ‘sinking’ masjid named after Sufi saint Akhund Panju Baba. It is located in Akbarpura village in district Nowshera.

It was built during the rule of Mughal Emperor Akbar around 405 years ago. It has since sunk about four feet into the ground. According to locals, its hall has been sinking by one centimetre every year which locals say is the size of a grain of wheat.

However, the mosque is still in good condition and the building has neither developed any cracks nor any signs of breaking down. People still pray here five times a day.

The saint was once asked by one of his disciples when Doomsday would come. He said that it would come when the whole building of the mosque would cave in.

Another legend is that Akbar went to pay a visit to the saint. But there was no drinking water for him and his men and their horses. But when the saint prayed to Allah a spring appeared and exists in the mosque even today. That was when the Mughal king decided to build a mosque there.