Netflix announces Stranger Things’ season 3 release date with a mysterious video

January 2, 2019

Stranger Things’ third season finally has a release date, along with a mysterious poster and teaser to match.

Netflix gave Stranger Things fans a gift on New Year’s Eve, revealing at midnight that the third-season premiere date will be July 4, 2019. And while these clues about Stranger Things season 3 based on the new trailer and imagery don’t answer many questions, they’re definitely intriguing.

In addition to the tweeted image, Netflix also shared a teaser trailer with a retro video blending clips from Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, the actual 1984-turns-into-1985 edition, with typical Stranger Things doom and gloom. The video was cut through with weird computer glitches, and revealed a hidden message that read, “When blue and yellow meet in the west.”

Season 3 will be eight episodes long, the same as the first season, but one fewer than Season 2. It’s set in the summer of 1985, jumping ahead one year from season 2.

For the previous two seasons, Netflix posted all the new episodes at once, making the show yet another poster child for binge-watching. We expect the same all-at-once episode dump again.

Watch the trailer here.

 
 


