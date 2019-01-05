Neha Kakkar opens up about suffering from depression

January 5, 2019

Singer Neha Kakkar has admitted on social media that she is currently suffering from depression. 

In a post on her Instagram story, Kakkar shared that, “Yes I am in depression. Thanks to all the negative people in the world. You are successful in giving me the worst days of my life. Congratulations, you’re successful.”

In another post, the singer clarified that she’s not blaming any one person or two for her gloominess but it’s because of the negative people around the world who talk are stepping into her personal space.

Neha has recently broken up with actor Himansh Kohli.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Samaa cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Obed Pasha

Amber Shamsi

Obed Pasha

 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.