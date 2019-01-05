Neha Kakkar opens up about suffering from depression

Singer Neha Kakkar has admitted on social media that she is currently suffering from depression.

In a post on her Instagram story, Kakkar shared that, “Yes I am in depression. Thanks to all the negative people in the world. You are successful in giving me the worst days of my life. Congratulations, you’re successful.”

In another post, the singer clarified that she’s not blaming any one person or two for her gloominess but it’s because of the negative people around the world who talk are stepping into her personal space.

Neha has recently broken up with actor Himansh Kohli.