Neha Kakkar breaks the internet with a TikTok video on Fahad Mustafa’s game show

January 31, 2019

Jeeto Pakistan, a popular game show aired on ARY Digital, has reached a new level of popularity, especially on the other side of the border.

Recently, Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar shared a hilarious TikTok video on her social media account from Fahad Mustafa’s show.

In the video, the singer and her friends lip-synced to Mustafa’s popular phrases from his show and it was hilarious.

Over the past several months, TikTok videos have started going viral on social media sites, racking up millions of views on Twitter and Instagram.

TikTok is one of the most popular iOS and Android apps in the world right now. Hundreds of millions of users, many of them teenagers or children, use it to upload and browse lip sync videos and memes.

 
 
 

