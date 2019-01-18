Need a change in your daily menu? Try ostrich meat

Ostrich farming is on the rise in the country. SAMAA Digital spoke to Sheikh Imran Ahmed, a trader in Faisalabad who breeds ostriches and sells the meat to various outlets in the city.“Ostrich meat is very tasty. Ostrich farming is easy and its business is highly profitable,” said Ahmed. He is a resident of Pansara, Faisalabad.The egg of an ostrich weighs around 1.5kgs.“I request Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government to frame an ostrich-inclusive export policy as the flightless bird’s feathers, hides, oil and meat can be exported to earn foreign exchange.”The ostrich breeder said one can easily breed the bird as it does not require any special care. It can be bred at any temperature and does not run diseases like regular poultry, Ahmed said.The meat is rich in vitamin B12 which is rarely found in any other type of meat. The flightless bird’s meat also has zero cholesterol – a plus for health-conscious people.You can purchase ostrich meat for Rs1,200 per kilogramme - at par with the current market price of mutton.