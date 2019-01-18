N’eco’s Natural Store & Cafe is coming to Karachi’s Bahadurabad

January 18, 2019

Here’s some good news for health conscious foodies living in Bahadurabad, N’eco’s Natural Store & Cafe is expanding its operations for the first time in eight years and coming to your neighbourhood.

With its famous scrumptious menu, N’eco’s will be opening its doors on January 21 near Bahadurabad Chowrangi.

If you are on diet and looking for low calorie, healthy food options then N‛eco’s is the place for you.

Started by entrepreneur Nilofer Saeed, N‛eco’s Natural Store & Café is one of the most unique cafés of its kind because they only use organic ingredients.

Opened in April 2010 in the Bukhari Commercial Area of DHA, N‛eco’s is the only café cum store cum deli dedicated to healthy living and community building.

 
 
 

