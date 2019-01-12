MS Dhoni enters Indian entertainment industry

Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has entered the world of entertainment with his own content company, Times of India reported Saturday.

Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd has entered in a partnership with Banijay Asia. The company is known to create engaging and exciting content.

Deepak Dhar, the CEO of Banijay Asia, recently brought back the Kapil Sharma show on TV.

“Starting an entertainment venture has been on my mind for some time and a partnership with Banijay Asia made for a perfect match,” Dhoni said.

Dhar, too, is happy about his partnership with one of India’s most successful captains. “Can there be a better way to kick-start the new year than partnering with the king of cricket — MS Dhoni?”