Move over Mukesh Ambani, it’s Javed Nihari’s time to shine: Take a look at the wedding of the century

The Ambani wedding may have rocked India but Pakistan is about to be wowed by the wedding of the son of the owner of Javed Nihari, one of the most popular food places in Karachi.

Everyone knows about Javed Nihari but they may not know about its owner and his son. Wonder no more. Pictures from the wedding of Abu Bakar Attari (son of Al-Haj Jawaid Mian) to Dua have gone viral on the internet because of the sheer lavishness of the events and their clothes.

The groom (pictured accepting a gift from MQM-Pakistan Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui) wore a peach and green three-piece velvet suit for his valima. The heavily embroidered outfit was completed by a pair of equally blinged out shoes.

On his mayun, Attari donned a silver dhoti-shalwar combined with a heavily embroidered jacket. He was flanked by relatives in equally eye-catching ensembles.

Members of his family were decked out in matching outfits (with matching gold tiaras) for the event. Their heavily embroidered blue saris were as eye-catching as the bride and groom’s outfits.

The wedding was extremely elaborate but it wasn’t half as elaborate as the bridal room.

Just check this ….

Pictures and videos of the events took social media by storm and there were some people who didn’t quite agree with his fashion choices, others defended his right to wear what he wants.

But no matter what your stance is on the wedding, I’m sure we can all agree that the food served was probably amazing.