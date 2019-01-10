Margot Robbie to play Barbie in doll’s first live-action film

January 10, 2019

Barbie is finally getting her own big-screen movie. 

Toy company Mattel said on Tuesday that it is partnering with Warner Bros. to bring the iconic doll to theatres with Academy Award-nominated actress Margot Robbie. This is the first movie deal announced by Mattel Films, which was launched in September.

“Barbie is one of the most iconic franchises in the world,” said Mattel Chief Executive Officer Ynon Kreiz in a statement.

The 28-year-old Margot Robbie replaces comedian Amy Schumer, who dropped out of the project in 2017. Robbie said in a statement that she believes the film will have a “tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide.”

Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child’s journey to self-discovery. Over the brand’s almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president, Robbie said.

She continued: “I’m so honoured to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide. I can’t imagine better partners than Warner Bros. and Mattel to bring this film to the big screen.”

No plot, title or release date was announced for the film, which comes 60 years after the adult-figured Barbie fashion doll was launched in March 1959.

 
 


