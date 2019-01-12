Lyari Underground is back with their new single ‘Rap-e-Badshah’

Lyari Underground is back with a brand new song after making waves with their Coke Studio debut and their previous track Rap Hai Saraa.

The new song is named Rap-e-Badshah and it will make you groove to the beats of Lil AK 100, Dj Khalife and Jin.

🔥 Released Alert 🔥 LUG – RAP E BADSHAH Listen to the full song here: https://t.co/5xauUVYTMl

Watch the full video here: https://t.co/PX3lrLlxN4 pic.twitter.com/Qtpa1mFV8U — LUG Lyari Underground (@LugRapperz) January 10, 2019

Apart from the single release on Patari, the track is accompanied by an equally impressive full-length music video.

Pakistani rap group Lyari Underground hails from one of Karachi’s poorest districts, Lyari, which until recently was plagued by gang wars. The rap group is composed of Danger Baloch, Abood Baloch and Slipknot Denna.