Katrina Kaif wants to try her luck in India’s cricket team

January 22, 2019

Bollywood starlet, Katrina Kaif has once again proved that she is a woman of many talents. Katrina took to Instagram to share a video of herself from the sets of Bharat which left her fans in awe of her batting skills.

In the video, the actress is seen as hitting boundaries several times. She also tagged her friend, Anushka Sharma, asking her to put in a good word for her with her husband, Virat Kohli, the captain of the Indian cricket team.

She added that “some room for improvement in my swing, but overall not a bad all-rounder.”

Salman Khan and Katrina will be seen in Bharat. It is currently being shot in Mumbai. A few days ago, Salman had also shared a video of himself playing cricket on the sets.

Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is scheduled to release on Eid.

 

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Kohli-Taylor battle to highlight India-New Zealand series

January 22, 2019 2:11 pm

Virat Kohli dominates 2018 ICC Awards

January 22, 2019 12:27 pm

England board backs 100-ball format despite Kohli’s concerns

January 15, 2019 3:19 pm

Kohli distances team from Pandya’s sexist comments

January 11, 2019 10:07 am

Imran Khan congratulates Indian team over historic win in Australian Test series

January 8, 2019 11:42 am

Watch: Will Salman Khan get married at 72?

January 7, 2019 5:54 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.