Katrina Kaif wants to try her luck in India’s cricket team

Bollywood starlet, Katrina Kaif has once again proved that she is a woman of many talents. Katrina took to Instagram to share a video of herself from the sets of Bharat which left her fans in awe of her batting skills.

Katrina Kaif playing cricket on the sets of Bharat pic.twitter.com/3Nm1MNSHJD — Katrina Kaif Online (@KatrinaKaifFB) January 22, 2019

In the video, the actress is seen as hitting boundaries several times. She also tagged her friend, Anushka Sharma, asking her to put in a good word for her with her husband, Virat Kohli, the captain of the Indian cricket team.

She added that “some room for improvement in my swing, but overall not a bad all-rounder.”

Salman Khan and Katrina will be seen in Bharat. It is currently being shot in Mumbai. A few days ago, Salman had also shared a video of himself playing cricket on the sets.

Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is scheduled to release on Eid.