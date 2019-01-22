Katrina Kaif wants to try her luck in India’s cricket team

Bollywood starlet, Katrina Kaif has once again proved that she is a woman of many talents. Katrina took to Instagram to share a video of herself from the sets of Bharat which left her fans in awe of her batting skills.
Katrina Kaif playing cricket on the sets of Bharat pic.twitter.com/3Nm1MNSHJD
— Katrina Kaif Online (@KatrinaKaifFB) January 22, 2019
In the video, the actress is seen as hitting boundaries several times. She also tagged her friend, Anushka Sharma, asking her to put in a good word for her with her husband, Virat Kohli, the captain of the Indian cricket team.
She added that “some room for improvement in my swing, but overall not a bad all-rounder.”
Salman Khan and Katrina will be seen in Bharat. It is currently being shot in Mumbai. A few days ago, Salman had also shared a video of himself playing cricket on the sets.
Bharat Khelega… #onlocationstories @Bharat_TheFilm pic.twitter.com/PQfPPT7FwA
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 13, 2019
Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is scheduled to release on Eid.