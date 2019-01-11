KarachiEat 2019: Chaat, chocolate and churros

It’s time for residents of Karachi to prepare themselves and their taste buds for some unusual treats. Karachi Eat is back for the sixth time and it’s bigger than ever.

The city’s biggest food festival began at 4pm on Friday at Beach View Park in Clifton and will continue till Sunday.

Famous for introducing the most unique and one-of-a-kind food, this year the festival will be stepping up its game by introducing 90 new items.

Here is our verdict on the new food at Karachi Eat.

First things first, how you’re going to enter

There is a separate gate for vendors and a separate one for families. Following the same pattern as the previous years, there are no single males allowed. The ticket costs Rs350 this year, which is Rs50 more expensive than last year’s ticket.

Be prepared for long queues because people reached the location an hour before the gates opened.

Da Booda

If you are a vegan this should be your first (and possibly only) stop at the festival. Da Booda is introducing Organic Vegan Buddha Bowls in Karachi for the very first time.

First of all, this colourful bowl of greens, roasted veggies, beans, chickpeas, quinoa or brown rice is both nutritious and easy on the eye.

You can make your own bowl by mixing carbs — brown rice and sweet potato — then you can protein by selecting between red beans and chickpeas. Lastly, you can add some veggies to your bowl. This is a perfect stop for the health-conscious since one bowl is equal to only 350 calories and that too in just Rs300.

The best thing about this eatery is that they are using biodegradable spoons. This was the best and healthiest thing we have ever eaten in Karachi. The sweetness of the sweet potatoes and hit from the slims, it was the just the right thing to kick off the festival.

Emaan’s Cakes

The Hazelnut Mocha Madness at Emaan’s Cakes has been a bestseller for five years running and we can totally understand why. This year they also have a Strawberry Madness dessert, a deconstructed cheesecake with fresh strawberries, which is even more of a treat given that strawberries aren’t in season.

No Lies Fries

No Lies Fries has brought the best of Canada to Karachi — poutine! This take on the Canadian specialty is packed with cheese curds and fried chicken. This is the first time this dish has been introduced in Karachi. This will cost you Rs300.