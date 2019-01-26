Karachi teacher shortlisted for Cambridge’s ‘World’s Most Dedicated Teacher’ award

A Pakistani teacher, Ahmed Saya, has been shortlisted for the Most Dedicated Teacher award by the Cambridge University Press.

In a tweet by Cambridge Education, Saya was announced as one of the six teachers from across the world that have been shortlisted for the award.

It was a tough decision for the judges but they have now decided on the 6 finalists for the Dedicated Teacher Awards 2019. Visit our website to read the finalist stories and cast your vote today! https://t.co/LgtZMqGGmr #MyDedicatedTeacher pic.twitter.com/B0PbNChwjS — Cambridge Education (@CUPeducation) January 21, 2019

Saya, who teaches accounting at the Cordoba School for A Level in Karachi, started his teaching career when he was in ninth grade. He has been teaching math and accounting to O and A level students for the past 18 years.

“It’s an honour and achievement from me and for my country that I have been shortlisted from teachers in 140 countries,” Saya told SAMAA Digital.

Is your winner for the Dedicated Teacher Awards Ahmed Saya from Cordoba School in Pakistan? Visit our website to read his story and vote for him today! https://t.co/LgtZMqGGmr #MyDedicatedTeacher pic.twitter.com/A6iWidDGCO — Cambridge Education (@CUPeducation) January 24, 2019

While his teaching career flourished, Saya also completed his education. He has completed his ACCA, MBA and received a BS degree in applied accounting from Oxford Brookes University.

He believes that education is the only tool that can bridge the gap between the rich and the poor. This is why he also teaches underprivileged children at the The Bridge School. “There are 25 million children who are not fortunate enough to attend proper schools and my aim is to bridge this gap,” he said.

“In The Bridge School there are 203 kids studying, which is very little if you compare it to the overall literacy rate,” Saya explained.

He believes that in order get a better future and help educate Pakistani youth, every area should have a Bridge School. He believes very strongly that education should be free for all.

Being shortlisted for the Most Dedicated Teacher Award is no mean feat, especially in Pakistan where many people complain teachers have gotten complacent and do not dedicate much time towards their students. “I take full responsibility for my students, not just in completing their syllabus but also teaching them character, ethics and morality,” explained Saya.

He said that it’s the responsibility of every teacher to complete the syllabus but every teacher should also impart ethical education to build the character of their students.

According to details provided by the Cambridge University Press website, students from all over the world were invited from October to December 2018 to send in their nominations for their most dedicated teacher.

Voting for the award will remain open till January 27 and the the winner will win a trip to Cambridge, UK as well as CPD opportunities for their school. You can vote for Saya here.