Karachi Eat 2019: All you need to know about the festival this weekend

The most anticipated event of the year is finally here and will be held this weekend. Karachi Eat is back for the sixth time and it’s bigger than ever.

Famous for introducing the most unique and one-of-a-kind food, this year the festival will be stepping up its game by introducing 90 new items.

“Created exclusively for the biggest eat festival, there will be 90 new tastes you will find only at #KhiEat19,” says their official Instagram page.

This year more than 300,000 people expected to attend the festivals in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. Foodies will be able to treat themselves to more than eight different cuisines all under one roof, including Thai, Japanese, Sri Lankan, Parsi, Mexican, Swiss, Chinese, South Indian and Pakistani.

The venue of Karachi Eat will be at Beach Park near Dolmen Mall, Clifton. The festival will start from Friday, January 10, to Sunday, January 13. The timings for Friday are starting from 4pm to 10pm. On Saturday and Sunday, the festival will commence from 12:30pm to 10:30pm.

Here is a complete map for you to help you plan your day.

The entry ticket will cost around Rs300. However, Rs100 from the ticket will be redeemable, meaning you can use it at stalls inside the venue.