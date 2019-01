Kangana Ranaut’s new movie ‘Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi‘ has been leaked on internet, Bollywood Life reported Saturday.

Tamilrockers, a piracy site, leaked the movie on the internet. Just a few weeks ago, the site leaked Anupam Kher’s ‘The Accidental Prime Minister‘.

Manikarnika has already earned over Rs80 million on the first day of its release. The movie was directed by Krish and Kangana Ranaut.