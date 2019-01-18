John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum trailer teases more action than ever

John Wick is back and more stylish than ever. The cameo-studded first trailer for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum — the third film in the Keanu Reeves-led film franchise has just been released and it teases even more action.

The trailer looks stunning, dripping with gorgeous sets and cityscapes, gorgeous people, and gorgeous action sequences.

The title, Parabellum, refers to the second part of the famous sentence “Si vis pacem, para bellum”, which translates to: “If you want peace, prepare for war.”

The trailer picks up where the second film ended; John Wick has been ex-communicated from the secret assassin organization that he belonged to and has a bounty on his head.

He’s running around New York trying to kill his enemies before they kill him. It’s a stressful life, but it’s one that he seems well equipped to handle both metaphorically and literally, judging by the arsenal of weapons he’s carrying.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum opens in theatres on May 17.