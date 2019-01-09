Is Sonakshi Sinha dating upcoming actor Zaheer Iqbal?

The year 2018 was the year of weddings and we are hoping that some Bollywood celebs might take the plunge this year too. Sonakshi Sinha might be one of them as it is speculated that the actress is dating someone.

If reports are to be believed, Sonakshi is dating a Muslim actor named Zaheer Iqbal, who will debut in Salman Khan’s ‘Notebook’. Zaheer and Sonakshi met through Salman is a common friend. The couple hit it off instantly and were even spotted together at Salman’s birthday last month.

Zaheer also took to Instagram to wish Sonakshi on her birthday last year.

Salman is producing Zaheer’s debut film Notebook. The film is directed by Nitin Kakkar. It is reported that the cast and crew of the film shot many scenes in Kashmir. Salman’s closest friend Mohnish Bahl’s daughter Pranutan will also debut in this film. Notebook releases on March 29.

Previously, Sonakshi was also rumoured to be dating her Tevar co-star Arjun Kapoor.