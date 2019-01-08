Is Meghan Markle returning to Suits?

Meghan Markle may reprise her role as Rachel Zane in Suits for one final brief appearance.

The producers have agreed to pay a multimillion-dollar donation to the charity of her choice, if she agrees.

Meghan’s baby bump could be written into the script as her character Rachel got married in her final appearance last April.

According to Bazaar.com, the Duchess of Sussex won’t be coming back to Suits. “The show has not made a multi-million dollar charity donation offer to Meghan to return for a cameo. There are no plans for her to return to the show,” a source said.

On behalf of the entire #Suits family, we are sending love and congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on their pregnancy.https://t.co/NdpAiiPBkO pic.twitter.com/J5rtC3U7s3 — Suits (@Suits_USA) October 15, 2018

Meghan’s last episode of Suits aired last April, less than a month before her royal wedding to Prince Harry. Her final bow aptly included her character Rachel Zane’s own nuptials to her onscreen love interest, Mike Ross.