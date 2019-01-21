Is Brad Pitt dating Charlize Theron?

January 21, 2019

Brad Pitt is dating Charlize Theron after being introduced to the actress by her ex-fiance Sean Penn.

Their relationship began over Christmas. This is Brad’s first serious romance since he split from Angelina Jolie in 2016.

They have been casually seeing each other for nearly a month now,” a source told The Sun.

Oscar winner Charlize, who called off her marriage to Penn in 2015, is understood to have visited Brad at his home in Loz Feliz, LA.

Jolie’s sudden announcement in September 2016 that she was filing for divorce sent shockwaves through the celebrity world. The couple, known as Brangelina, who married in 2014 and have six children, embarked on a bitter child custody dispute and Pitt was investigated for possible child abuse after losing his temper in front of some of the children.

 
 
 

