Indian actor Prakash Raj to contest election from Bengaluru as independent candidate

Indian actor Prakash Raj will contest Lok Sabha election as an independent candidate from Bengaluru, he said in a tweet on Saturday.

#2019 PARLIAMENT ELECTIONS.Thank you for the warm n encouraging response to my new journey.. I will be contesting from BENGALURU CENTRAL constituency #KARNATAKA as an INDEPENDENT..will share the Details with the media in few days..#citizensvoice #justasking in parliament too… pic.twitter.com/wJN4WaHlZP — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) January 5, 2019

Prakash Raj, who is a known critic of PM Modi’s BJP, is the third prominent actor after Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to enter politics in recent years.

The Aam Aadmi Party will support him. The party has “offered open support to him,” AAP said in a tweet.

Renowned Actor @prakashraaj declares to contest Loksabha Elections 2019, @AamAadmiParty offered open support to him in a meeting organised by @AAPBangalore in presence of Senior Leader & Delhi Dy CM @msisodia, State Convenor @aapkaprithvi & other Leadership. pic.twitter.com/gdSdU0S8VA — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 4, 2019

In a recent interaction with the public at an event, the actor criticized the BJP leaders and said that “those who are now in power know how to use religion in politics”.