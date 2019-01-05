Indian actor Prakash Raj to contest election from Bengaluru as independent candidate

January 5, 2019

Photo: Indian Express

Indian actor Prakash Raj will contest Lok Sabha election as an independent candidate from Bengaluru, he said in a tweet on Saturday.

Prakash Raj, who is a known critic of PM Modi’s BJP, is the third prominent actor after Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to enter politics in recent years.

The Aam Aadmi Party will support him. The party has “offered open support to him,” AAP said in a tweet.

In a recent interaction with the public at an event, the actor criticized the BJP leaders and said that “those who are now in power know how to use religion in politics”.

 
 


