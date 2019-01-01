I used to call him a ‘man sent by God’, Shakti Kapoor says about ‘lonely’ Kader Khan

January 1, 2019

File photo

Kader Khan, the Bollywood actor who passed away on Monday at the age of 81, was very lonely for the last decade because he was sick, Khan’s friend Shakti Kapoor told Hindustan Times.

“Kader Khan was financially very secure but very lonely because when he was sick, not many people visited him or spent time with him,” Mr Kapoor said. “He was left alone with his family.”

Kapoor said that he used call Kader Khan “a man sent by God”.

Recalling his last meeting with Kader Khan, Kapoor said that the actor wasn’t happy with the language of actors and he thought they were “looking after their bodies and faces but none of these actors focus on ‘zubaan’”.

“I want the world to remember him as a good man, an educated man, a man who believed in hard work,” Kapoor wrote.

 
 


