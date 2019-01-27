Here is Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s secret to a happy married life

Every married couple knows that married life isn’t always sunshine and roses but cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Karma have some advice on how to be happy.

Anushka was recently in New Zealand with her husband where the Indian cricket team is playing a series and Virat couldn’t be happier.

In a recent interview, Virat spoke about what gives them the most contentment as a couple. “Me and my wife like to do normal things, we just like going around for walks. Last night we were at the Marine parade; full moon, we were just enjoying that sitting on a bench just talking. It’s actually the most simple things that give us a lot of joy…”

The couple often shares candid moments in whichever country they are in.

Anushka has been sharing pictures from New Zealand, where she can be seen enjoying the scenic surroundings and the weather. Sharing a latest pic, she had written: “Moving at the pace of nature …”