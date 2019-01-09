HBO unveils Game of Thrones prequel series cast

The cast of HBO’s prequel to Game of Thrones is coming together.

The cable network has decided to cast eight rising stars to join actors Naomi Watts and Josh Whitehouse in the pilot from writer Jane Goldman and franchise mastermind George RR Martin. SJ Clarkson of Jessica Jones fame will be directing the pilot. The full cast was announced on Tuesday.

The prequel is all set to be shot early this year.

The drama is set thousands of years before the events of the HBO flagship. The story chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour.

The show’s description also teases the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East and the Starks of legend.

Jamie Campbell Bower and Toby Regbo, known for playing opposite each other as young Grindelwald and young Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Georgie Henley, who played Lucy in the Chronicles of Narnia films, will join the cast.

Naomi Ackie who is next appearing in JJ Abrams’ Star Wars, Tony-nominated for Angels in America, Denise Gough, Sheila Atim of Harlots fame, Black Mirror’s Ivanno Jeremiah and Alex Sharp from To the Bone have also been cast as series regulars.

As always, details about the characters are being kept under wraps.

Additional casting on the Game of Thrones prequel is expected to be announced at a later date.