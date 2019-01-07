HBO gives us a sneak peak into Game of Thrones Season 8 at the Golden Globes

The first footage from HBO’s upcoming Watchmen series and Game of Thrones’ final season was aired during the Golden Globe awards.

Although it was only a few seconds’ worth of footage, fans are still excited by the glimpse into the final season of the show. It showed Daenerys Targaryen arriving in Winterfell with Jon Snow. Daenerys can be seen talking to Sansa Stark, with Sansa declaring Winterfell’s allegiance to the Targaryen queen.

This isn’t the first Game of Thrones announcement HBO has made in anticipation of the show’s final season, but it’s the first clip with new footage.

HBO’s sizzle reel also included a first real look at its upcoming Watchmen series, which is being handled by The Leftovers and Lost creator Damon Lindelof. The footage doesn’t give too much away but does provide brief glimpse at some of the vigilantes.

Watchmen is based on Alan Moore’s iconic comic of the same name, which was released between 1986 and 1987. The comic followed a series of vigilante crime fighters and superheroes as they move through a turbulent alternate history version of 1985.

Game of Thrones’ final season will air this April, and Watchmen is set to premiere later this year.